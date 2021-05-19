Leamington chef wins award at 'The Grammys of the sandwich world' for his 'banging' brioche baguette

Leamington Chef Barny Luxmoore.

A chef from Leamington has won a top prize at the annual British Sandwich and Food to Go Industry Awards for his chicken goujon and halloumi creation.

Barny Luxmoore, of street food venutre The Jabberwocky, wowed the panel of judges with his entry, the Banging Finger Sandwich, which scooped him the winning prize for the La Boulangère - Brioche Baguette Category in this year’s Sandwich and Food to Go Designer competition.

The awards, known as the Grammys of the sandwich world or ‘The Sammies’, celebrate creativity, design and technical ability in the world of sandwich making.

The award-winning Banging Finger Sandwich created by Barny Luxmoore.

Barry combined halloumi and buttermilk fried chicken fingers and his own recipe ‘banging’ sauce within a tasty brioche baguette to create the winning sandwich.

Barny said: “Sandwiches are my passion.

"I have built a life and a business around the humble sandwich and I’m absolutely thrilled to add another Sammie award to my collection.”

Barny co-founded The Jabberwocky with his wife Flic ten years ago.

Since 2011 he has hand-made, cooked, and sold 100,000 sandwiches and toasties at events ranging from weddings to the Glastonbury Festival.

Jim Winship, director at British Sandwich and Food to Go Association the organisation behind the Sammie awards, said: “Winners are judged on innovation, technical ability and of course, taste, across five sub-categories with one overall winner taking ‘best in show’.

"This year, the standards were extremely high, but we were delighted to award Barny the winner’s prize in La Boulangère - Brioche Baguette Category.

"His entry showed amazing technical skills and it is mouth-wateringly good when served up with that amazing secret recipe sauce as the perfect finishing touch."