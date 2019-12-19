Leamington business owner feeling positive about future despite announcing shop closure

One of Leamington's independent traders is feeling positive about the future ahead despite announcing that she will be shutting her shop.

Eleni Bradshaw, owner of Thrills of the Emporium in Warwick Street, announced today (Thursday December 19) that she will closing her store.

She made the announcement on social media and said that after five-and-a-half years in the town she has made the difficult decision to close because of competing against the high street and rent prices.

After making the decision Eleni said that she is now feeling positive about the future as there will be less pressure and she will now focus on the website side of the business.

In her Facebook post she said: "For five and a half years I’ve loved being part of the Leamington Spa community.

"These connections are what have made the shop such a joy to have. I’ve done pretty ok with the online business since it began but where I expected the website to take off and the business become more profitable, the high street died.

EleniBradshaw, owner of Thrills of the Emporium in Warwick Street. Photo supplied by Eleni Bradshaw

"So I’ve been in a dilemma for the last year. My inner ego loves having the shop, being surrounded by fabulous stuff. It's my baby. I’ve grown it from absolutely nothing.

"In August my lease was up, I went on to a rolling contract and decided to see it through until Christmas. Well Christmas is here. I just can’t compete with the constant sales on the high street.

"As a small indie we don’t have the margins to be forever discounting. Landlords need to take some of the hit. They can’t keep taking their rent whilst shop owners are killing themselves to stay afloat. The high street isn’t what it was yet rents keep going up.

"So it’s time to look at the figures and make the sensible decision, online is working, the shop isn’t working enough anymore.

"It’s sad but it’s a real positive step in the right direction. I cried my heart out when I handed in my notice on Saturday. But by Sunday I felt as light as a feather – the pressure is off.

"I'm feeling super positive about the change. You guys have proved to me that we can still have a great relationship without the shop. I just want to thank you all for supporting me and the website over the last few years.

"I’m not fighting against the tide anymore."

For more than a year Eleni has also been working with Debra Whitaker, owner of Hush in Warwick Street, to bring back a market to the Covent Garden area, known as the Covent Garden Quarter Market.

Read more: Leamington business owners to create ‘Covent Garden Quarter’ to bring people back to the high street

The aim behind the market was to help people rediscover shopping in Leamington town centre as well as supporting local businesses.

The markets are still due to go ahead next year with Debra taking over the events.

Thrills of the Emporium is due to close at the end of January 2020.

To see the Thrills of the Emporium website go to: https://thrillsoftheemporium.co.uk/