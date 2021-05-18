Leamington business leaders welcome the return of indoor dining to restaurants and cafes in the town centre

Business leaders in Leamington have welcomed the return of indoor dining.

As of yesterday (Monday) businesses in the hospitality sector were allowed to serve customers indoors, with the required social distancing measures in place, as part of the Government's 'roadmap' out of lockdown.

And Steph Kerr, the executive director of BID Leamington, said: "We are very pleased to have reached the point in the government’s roadmap where more businesses can safely welcome customers back.

Leamington town centre.

"“This is particularly exciting for our hospitality sector businesses, who are now allowed to serve customers indoors with the required social distancing measures in place.

“This will make a huge difference to those that have not had the space to trade outdoors and of course, for customers who can now enjoy the warmth and certainty of indoor dining."

She also that the move will benefit those businesses that have already reopened.

“It will also support the wider town centre economy as stopping into a café or having lunch out is an important part of the wonderful shopping experience that Leamington town centre offers," she added.

“We are not yet out of the woods with respect to safely managing the impact of Covid-19 so we continue to urge everyone to continue to keep safe and remember ‘hands – face – space’.”