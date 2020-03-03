Leamington bookshop closes after serving Christian community for more than 65 years

A long-standing independent bookshop in Leamington has closed its doors for the last time after serving the Christian community in and around the town for more than 65 years.

Situated on the corner of Radford Road and Althorpe Street in a Grade 2 listed rendered building, the Christian Resource Centre was formally known as The Christian Bookshop.

Martin and Georgina Lee have closed the Christian Resource Centre in Leamington. The independent book shop served the Christian community in and around the town for more than 65 years.

It was originally opened in 1954 and has been supplying Bibles, devotional books, cards, gifts and music for all age groups to churches and people in the Leamington and Warwick area since then.

The current managers Martin and Georgina Lee found the recent retail market particularly challenging and felt no longer able to continue the business.

Martin said: “It has been a privilege to serve the churches and people of Leamington and Warwick over so many years.

"The bookshop has been a vital part of the community since 1954 and the previous owners and ourselves all wish to thank you for your custom and support over many years.

"We hope that people will take advantage of the two similar shops – the King’s Table in Warwick Road, Kenilworth, which has a fantastic café and the Christian Bookshop in Castle Street in Rugby.”