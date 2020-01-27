Leamington-based furniture manufacturer Vitsoe to open shop at headquarters and production centre

Furniture manufacturer Vitsoe will celebrate the opening of a shop at its headquarters and production building in Leamington on Saturday.

The event at the Old Warwick Road site next to Morrions supermarket will include tips and tricks demonstrations, and knowledge-sharing activities run by our friendly planners and installers – where you can learn how to adapt our furniture to suit you, your home or your workplace.

Vitsoe's headquarters in Leamington

The event will run from 2pm to 5pm.

Vitsoe has made Dieter Rams's furniture for more than 50 years and it is now sold worldwide.

vitsoe.com