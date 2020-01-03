Leamington and Warwick One World Link community mourns loss of African chairman

Leamington and Warwick's One World Link (OWL) community is mourning the loss of the friendship organisation's African chairman.

Alfred Maada Fobay, known to friends as Maada, died suddenly in December 17.

Maada (third from left) with friends from One World link including Cllr Jane Knight taken in 2012

The resident of Bo in Sierra Leone visited One World Link members in Leamington in 2016.

Richard Hall, Chair of OWL in the UK, said: “Maada was a well-respected figure in his local community but was also admired and respected in the UK.

"He played a lead role in many of the activities with which OWL is involved and made many visits to the UK.

"He will be remembered not just for his intelligence and sound advice in understanding cultures but will be sadly missed for the friendship he gave to many and for the person he was.”

Maada with friends from One World link on a visit to the UK in 2016

OWL has prospered for nearly 40 years in the Warwick district area and is well known in the l community.

It promotes links between communities in Bo and this area and the sharing of knowledge about cultures.

There are 15 schools in the distrct with links to schools in Bo , with regular exchange visits taking place between them.

There are also links and shared projects related to planning, waste management and health.