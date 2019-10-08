Knitters in Warwick district needed for charity competition

Residents across the Warwick district are being invited to take part in a charity knitting competition later this month.

Warwick Lions Club President Tamara Friedrich is inviting knitters to join her in a sponsored charity knitting competition, which is being held at the Warwick Arms Hotel in High Street in Warwick.

Members of the Warwick Lions Club with local knitters. Photo submitted.

The event be taking place on Sunday October 20 between 2pm and 5pm.

The sponsored knit will be in aid of Northleigh House School in Hatton, which is a privately run school dependant on voluntary contributions which now supports up to 30 secondary school aged children, who because of extreme bullying, have been unable to stay in mainstream education.

Warwick Lions have been associated with Northleigh House since members first heard of the retired couple Viv and Fred Morgan who had turned their house into a school for emotionally vulnerable young people, after reading about a badly bullied teenager who had taken her own life.

Entry to the competition is free but those taking part are being asked to obtain sponsorship beforehand.

Entries can be as an individual or as a team of four and prizes will be awarded.

Refreshments and knitting wool are being provided free but people will need to bring their own no.8 (4mm) needles. There will also be a Knit and Yarn Market stall and a licensed cash bar.

For more details, sponsorship forms and registration call Neil Chisholm on 01926 426428 or 0748 613507 or e-mail Neilandberylchisholm@hotmail.com or Hannah Johnson 07793 218776.”