Kineton Christmas tree trail wins national award

The nearly 300 decorated and lit up Christmas trees across Kineton has landed the village a national award for its 'Community' Christmas display.

For the second year in a row the people of Kineton decorated themed Christmas trees around the village as part of an initiative launched by Gill Hawtin, the owner of Flower Thyme in the village.

The Christmas tree trail initiative has more than doubled in size since last year.

The Kineton Christmas tree trail won second place in the 'Community Displays' category of the Illumination Street a national competition, sponsored by Safestyle UK.

The second place finish comes with a £250 cash prize.

Gill said the cash prize will be put toward preparation for the 2020 Kineton Christmas Tree Trail.

Penguin Christmas tree

She added: "It has just taken off this year in all sorts of ways.

"It's absolutely brilliant. Well done to the people of Kineton."

Illumination Street competition highlights the passion, flair and effort invested into front gardens around Britain in the build-up to Christmas. The competition inspires both adults and children to use their imagination with their front gardens and homes during the festive holidays.

The Kineton Christmas tree trail was launched on Friday November 29 in conjunction with the village's Victorian Evening and concludes on Sunday December 29.

A village girl has spotted Father Christmas on the Christmas tree trail

People can pick up a map to the trail, which stretches into nearby Little Kineton at the Co-Op, at Gilks' Garage Cafe and Flower Thyme. Maps cost £2.50 with the proceeds going to local charities.

The maps allow space for people to vote for their favourite Christmas tree on the trail and the best decorated street. The winner gets a free tree at next year's 2020 Kineton Christmas Tree Trail.

The theme this year for the tree decorating is ‘The Wonderful World of Books’ – so examples include Harry Potter, Mary Berry’s Cookbook, War and Peace, the Lord of The Rings and many more.