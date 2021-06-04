Kineton chip shop shows customer appreciation to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day

Fish and Chip shops and restaurants all across the country celebrated National Fish and Chip Day, today (Friday June 4)

The Kineton Chippy went all out to celebrate the day with all staff members wearing red National Fish and Chips Day T-shirts.

Staff also decorated the shop by putting up red, white and blue balloons around the shop.

The Kineton Chippy. Pictured: Sukhpreet Singh, the chippy's owner, his wife, Juskiran Kaur, her father Makhan Singh, Nirmal Singh and Reece Ballinger)

The Kineton Chippy shop, is owned and run by husband and wife team, Sukhpreet Singh and his wife, Juskiran Kaur.

She said: "We have red, white and blue balloons to represent the Union Jack. Fish and Chips is the national dish."

They also have a customer appreciation deal to mark the day.

Juskiran added: "We want to show appreciation for our customers. To celebrate we're giving away a free beer with each fish and chip purchase."

Last year they gave away a bottle of Corona beer as the country was in midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

She added: "We're giving away a drink to show our appreciation. We're thankful for everyone's support.

"It's about keeping people happy, and good customer service."

This event, in its sixth year, is championed by trade organisation, The National Edible Oil Distributors Association (NEODA), who represents the oils & fats industry.

The day to celebrate this iconic British dish involves everyone from fish and chip shops, pub chains, restaurants, retailers to the fishermen and farmers who provide the sustainable and natural ingredients needed to create this nutritionally-balanced family favourite.

National Fish and Chip Day is always on a Friday.

Friday is synonymous with fish and chips – historically fish were considered okay to eat on religious fasting days hence ‘fish on Friday’ was born. Friday is also traditionally the day when consumers think of eating fish and chips.

The day also helps raise awareness and support for small businesses as well.

The customer appreciation giveaway at the Kineton Chippy is from open to close today 12 to 9pm (Friday June 4), and while supplies last. Children who come to collect fish and chips with an adult get a cupcake too.