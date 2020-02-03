Kind-hearted Southam woman steps up to help expecting Warwick mum

A kind-hearted woman from Southam has stepped up to help a Warwick mum expecting her second child and facing financial worries.

Elisha Dunkley, 32, set up a fundraising page on January 21 after hearing about a mum expecting her second child struggling to make ends meet.

Left shows Elisha Dunkley and right shows Ebony Woodward with her daughter. Photos supplied.

Ebony Woodward, who lives in Warwick, posted on a Facebook group about her struggles and was asking for advice from the other mums.

Elisha saw this post and wanted to try and help. She said: "I'm in a mums Facebook group with around 7,000 local mums.

"Ebony was a complete stranger to me and it broke my heart that there was a mum out there struggling to make ends meet.

"Ebony mentioned in this post that she's ashamed of herself that she was living off food parcels for her family and she couldn't even wash her clothes. She posted that she went back to work to get out of the hardship but she's still struggling and as a mother myself I couldn't imagine how hard that must be.

"She wasn't posting for sympathy or financial help she posted asking what other steps could she take to be proactive.

"I could tell she had a real struggle on her hands and I admired her strength for posting her struggles to all 7,000 mums - that takes real guts.

"I contacted her and asked if I could help her and asked what she needed and quite simply all she asked for was breast pads and anything to help her breast feed her baby - something we should all have access too.

"I wanted to really help her and started asking everyone I know for clothes, baby supplies and started a Gofundme page for a Tesco voucher as I couldn't bare her not eating and living off food parcels

"This voucher will mean they can get food and supplies and not live off food parcels and it's just one less stress off her shoulders we are also looking for baby equipment such as a next-to-me crib, breastfeeding supplies such as expressing bags, breast pads and so on."

Ebony said: "I honestly cant believe people could do something so generous for another family. I have always tried my hardest for myself and family and I am happy to say I am not ashamed or embarrassed and I am now proud of myself for speaking up.

"To have so many lovely people around who want to help me is just amazing and I am genuinely speechless.

"I was absolutely terrified when we found out we was expecting our second child and being unable to support our own bills. I have had to learn so many life skills from cooking cheap and healthy meals, always being in the reduced section at 7pm to feed our family for a few days and relying on food parcels - it's been such a challenge.

"My partner and I work all the hours we can to support our family we have had some tremendously difficult times I'm just glad to have him by my side.

"I'll always be forever grateful to each and every person who has donated, you will never know how much this has helped us."

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-mummy-in-need