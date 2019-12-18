Kind hearted pupils at Leamington school donate to food bank for 12 days of Christmas

Kind hearted pupils at Our Lady & St. Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington have been donating food items to those in need in the run-up to Christmas.

Members of the school's Pupil Parliament and deputy headteacher Ashley Kalnins got together to setup the 12 Days of Christmas donation drive for which pupils, their parents and staff have been bringing in different items each day over the past couple of weeks.

Members of the Pupil Parliament and deputy headteacher Ashley Kalnins at Our Lady & St Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington with items donated as part of the school's 12 Days of Christmas food bank drive.

This has included tins of fruit, bottles of squash, bags of pasta, jars of jam, boxes of cereal and more.

The donated items, currently gathered under the big Christmas tree in the school's hall, will be collected by the Warwick District Food Bank by the end of term on Friday.