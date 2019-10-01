Kenilworth Tennis Club members make trip to twinned town in Germany

A group from the Kenilworth Tennis Club recently enjoyed a trip to Eppstein, Germany, as part of the twinning relationship the town of Kenilworth has with Eppstein.

The group from Kenilworth included 11 children and four adults went from Kenilworth, including coaches James Roe, Stan Barker and tennis secretary Paul Silcock

Paul Silcock, the club secretary, said: “We had a fantastic trip to Eppstein. Our hosts were extremely welcoming and we had a packed weekend of events.”

Each child and adult was placed with a family for the weekend, which included some doubles tennis for the adults and a full days tennis for the juniors.

Paul added: “We had a barbecue at the club for Saturday lunch and then we joined Eppstein in celebrating their end of season party in the evening.

“On Sunday we were shown around Eppstein Castle and we got to join in the Eppstein Duck Race.”

They enjoyed a barbecue at the duck race, which was followed by a final game of tennis.

He added: “Friendships were made that I’m sure will last and we have invited Eppstein to return, hopefully in May next year.

Members of the Kenilworth Twinning Association hosted nearly a group last month for a weekend-long celebration of 25 years of the twinning relationship between Kenilworth and Eppstein, Germany.