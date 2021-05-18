Kenilworth set for one-day Bank Holiday weekend market to help encourage residents to support local businesses

A special one-day market will be held in Kenilworth on May Bank Holiday weekend to encourage people to show their support for local businesses.

The Kenilworth Open Day Market will be taking place in Talisman Shopping Centre on Saturday, May 29 from 10am to 3pm.

It will host around 25 stalls including local traders, arts and crafts stalls, and a presence from community groups in the town.

Photo supplied

The market is being organised by Kenilworth Town Council and managed by CJ’s Events Warwickshire.

Free car parking will be available in Warwick District Council car parks and secure bicycle parking for cyclists, alongside free safety checks for cyclists and a coffee voucher.

The Mayor of Kenilworth, Cllr Peter Jones and his deputy Cllr Sam Cooke, will also be announcing the winner of the town’s summer Shop Window Competition on the day.

It will also mark the launch of Kenilworth’s Naturewatch week which is organised by the town council’s climate change group and will start on Saturday, May 29.

Photo supplied

Naturewatch week will feature free nature walks and events in and around the town for families to enjoy during the school half-term break.

There will be a climate change stall where people can book Naturewatch activities (spaces permitting), learn about the Bee-Friendly Kenilworth initiative and pick-up leaflets for the new heritage, cultural and nature trails around the town.

Organisers hope the market will encourage more people to return safely to the town centre and show their support for local businesses and organisations.

Michael Coker, chair of the Kenilworth Town Centre Working Group, said: “As lockdown continues to ease we are looking to encourage the community to return to the town centre and support local shops and services.

"It’s important that we get trade in Kenilworth back to normal as quickly, but as safely, as possible."

"The Kenilworth Open Day Market will host some fantastic local traders and other important community organisations, such as the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and the Allotments Association.

"The announcement of Kenilworth’s Shop Window Competition winner is always highly anticipated and the Mayor will be making that announcement on day – while also launching the Naturewatch Week activities.

"Details of these events will be advertised in shop windows around the town and we hope families will get involved during the half-term.

"It’s set to be a great event at the heart of the May Bank Holiday weekend and the next step in a move back to normality for the town centre.”

Hugo Hawkings, chief executive of Discovery Properties – the developers of Talisman Shopping Centre – said: “We’re looking forward to hosting this market in the square on what is always a major weekend for traders in Kenilworth.

“Supporting our town centre is more important now than ever before after an incredibly turbulent year.”

The Kenilworth Open Day Market will be a Covid Secure Environment and all traders will be required to wear face coverings on their stalls, with customers being encouraged to wear face coverings.

Hand sanitiser stations will be placed around the market and customers will be encouraged to make payment by card or contactless.