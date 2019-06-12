Kenilworth School's Interact Club to hold Marvel Marathon fundraiser

Over 60 students from Kenilworth School will come together this weekend taking part in a Marvel Marathon fundraiser to benefit charity.

The marathon event, held by the school’s Interact Club, will be held from 5pm on Friday June 14 to 5pm on Saturday June 15. Each student will raise money by getting sponsored for taking part in the marathon.

The students will watch the first 11 Marvel films in an effort to complete half of the series. The series started with Iron Man, which came out at cinemas in 2008, and the 11th film in the series was Avengers: Age of Ultron.

The marathon will benefit the Cavern, the youth centre for St John’s Church Kenilworth, where the event will take place.

All the money raised through sponsorships will go to MediCinema, a charity which works to bring permanent cinemas to patients at hospitals and places of care across the UK.

Kenilworth School headteacher Hayden Abbott said: “Marvel is quite a big phenomenon now. It’s just a novel idea. It gives the students a buzz and excitement about giving back in an area they like.”

The Interact Club was founded in 2014 when a group of students developed creative ideas to raise money for charity. The Interact Club is an honorary member of the Kenilworth Rotary Club.

Mr Abbott added: “It gives students an opportunity to give back to the community.”

The Kenilworth Rotary Club has paid for the projector and film licence required to show the films at the youth centre by making a donation to St John’s Church.

The donation will not only pay for the projector and film license, but will allow the Cavern to run film nights and other activities.

Any leftover money from the donation will be used to help the youth centre fund other activities and pay for equipment.

Diane Miller, the president of the Kenilworth Rotary Club, said: “With this donation, we are pleased to be helping both the Kenilworth School Interact Club and the youth club as well as supporting the work being done for youth by Mike Hitchens the (former) town mayor.”