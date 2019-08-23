Kenilworth's Tree House Bookshop launches crowdfunding campaign for film club venture

The Tree House bookshop in Kenilworth has launched a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to start a local film club.

The crowdfunding campaign has nearly reached its target, but shop owner, Victoria Mier, hopes far surpass the £1,000 mark in an effort to fund everything needed.

Victoria said: “We're a book shop and arts venue. It's all about promoting the arts.

“We aim to bring people to together through the arts, mostly through books and music, but we would like to add film to this. There is currently no cinema in Kenilworth, and we are frequently asked about whether we show films.”

The shop plans to host film showings about twice a month. People pay £5 a month club membership, which gives them free access to watch any film.

She added: We would like to show a variety of films, but especially old Hollywood and British classics, world cinema and films that are not shown on television.

The Tree House Bookshop on Warwick Road in Kenilworth

“We would therefore like to raise funds to install AV equipment, a projector, screen and speakers connected to a DVD player and laptop.”

Victoria is hopeful a successful crowdfunding campaign give them the needed money to have the audio visual equipment installed next month.

She added: “It all depends on getting the funds in place in time.”

Anyone who would like to become a film club member by going to the crowdfunding web page.

Tree House inside the bookshop

The shop plans to formally launch the film club in October. But the Kenilworth Arts Festival will use the shop as a venue to show a few films next month.

The bookshop, which actually has a small house inside it for children to enjoy a book, functions as non-profit business.

She said: “Any profit we make we give to charity. All the people who work here are volunteers.”

All the books sold in the shop have been donated.

The shop also acts as a hub of what's happening in the community often hosting notices and flyers of local events or event being directly involved in charitable events.

Victoria added: “It's community focused, and it's created a community in itself.”

It also hosts a poetry night, an open mic night, a weekly craft group called the Nifty Needle and live music performances once or twice a month.

Victoria, who formerly served as an art lecturer, also holds art lectures at the bookshop, which will benefit from the crowdfunded film equipment.

For more information about the bookshop see the website for the Tree House Bookshop.

The latest live music performance will feature Iona Fyfe on September 8. Tickets can be purchased at the shop or online at the Tree House Bookshop website (https://www.wegottickets.com/event/466383) They are not a licensed venue to serve drinks, but people are welcome to bring their own.

Steve Russ, who has volunteered at the bookshop for several years, said: “It's not just a bookshop. People come in for chat, or a coffee or just to work on a jigsaw puzzle. The very essence of the shop is the people.”