Kenilworth's The Old Bakery goes on the market

The historic Old Bakery hotel and restaurant on the high street of Kenilworth has gone up for sale.

The Old Bakery occupies a 400-year-old, Grade II listed building, which was originally established as a traditional bakery in 1825, trading as Kenilworth’s main bake house, before being converted and renovated in the 1990s.

Having also undergone an extension to provide additional bedrooms, the Elizabethan property now has 14 bedrooms, all with en suite facilities.

The Old Bakery also offers a bar and restaurant and a self contained, two-bedroom owner’s apartment.

The current owners, Alan and Janet Blackburn, have run The Old Bakery for over 14 years.

During their ownership The Old Bakery earned a Certificate of Service Excellence from TripAdvisor and received the Warwickshire Best Pub of the Year from CAMRA for the last four years. Most recently, the hotel featured in the travel section of The Sunday Times as a recommended place to stay in Kenilworth.

Alan and Janet have now decided to sell in order to retire and said: “There can be no finer satisfaction than being involved in the hospitality business and knowing that what you are offering is what the customer wants. We shall miss it.”

Joshua Sullivan, Senior Business Agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale said: "As The Old Bakery has been run largely as a lifestyle business, it offers the opportunity for a new buyer to build on the existing revenue and the trade is already seeing benefits from the introduction of a new online booking system. The bar also currently only trades in the evening and further income streams could be added through the introduction of a café bar during the day.”

The Old Bakery is on the market for £1,250,000 for the freehold interest.