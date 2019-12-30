Kenilworth's Marathon man named MBE in Queen's New Year honours

A long-time businessman known as 'Kenilworth's Marathon Man' has been named an MBE in the annual Queen's New Year honours.

David, aged 75, who lives in Claverdon and has ran an accountancy firm for 40 years based in Kenilworth, ran his 500th marathon earlier this year in April in Stratford.

David holds a picture of himself photographed after his first marathon

David was named a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for his services to charitable fundraising.

David said: “It's a very nice feeling, and a satisfaction.”

He has raised more than £135,000 for the Brain and Spine Foundation charity during the 500 marathons. Among the marathons he has ran every London Marathon since 2002.

He added: “It's nice to know that somebody has thought well of the fact I've raised money for charity.

David Phillips and his daughter, Anna, who joined him for his 500th marathon in Stratford earlier this year

“It's very nice indeed. I would've of course carried on doing it anyway.”

David first got into running while playing hooker for the Kenilworth Rugby Club.

After he reached the major milestone of 500 marathons earlier this year it was meant to complete his marathon running.

But after news of being awarded an MBE broke he has decided to run the 2020 London Marathon.

He hopes running his 501st marathon will help him reach a new fundraising goal of £150,000 for the Brain and Spine Foundation charity.

He added: “This coming April I'm doing the London Marathon again, which makes it my 501st marathon. That will be definitely be my last one.

“I think 99 per cent certain it will be the last one, but not 100 per cent it be my last one.”

He has already raised £5,000 toward his $15,000 goal of reaching his final £150,000 target.

A 'Team Phillips 2020' Virgin Giving web page has been set up for people to contribute to the fundraising campaign.

Articles of the news coverage for his marathon fundraising campaign can be seen posted in the windows of his accountancy office – Phillips and Becker Accountants – Accountancy House in Priory Road, Kenilworth.

He said people have already been dropping donations in at his Kenilworth office toward the fundraising campaign.

The Brain and Spine Foundation provides specialist support for anyone affected by a neurological problem.

David added: “The Brain and Spine Foundation sort of guaranteed me a (marathon) place. I've become an ambassador for the charity.

“It's a very small charity, but it does an incredible amount of work.”

A long-time friend and fellow Massey Ferguson Running Club (Coventry) member, Ian O'Donnell MBE, will be running the 2020 London Marathon with David.

Ian said: "It's richly deserved with his long term commitment to raising funds for and supporting the Brain and Spine foundation as well as his support for local running events and other local charities."