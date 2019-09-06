Kenilworth Round Table members embark on fundraising drive to Italy

Four members of the Kenilworth Round Table will embark on an epic 1,400km drive from Coventry to Turin, Italy, to raise money for children's charities.

On Thursday 12th September to Saturday 14th September, four members of Kenilworth Round Table are joining eight other teams to take part in the 2019 Skinflint Rally.

The event, which is from Thursday September 12 to Saturday September 14 and organised by the Coventry 23 Round Table, involves each team driving a ‘banger’ on an epic 1,400km drive from Coventry to Turin, all to raise money for children's charities.

The journey is inspired by the classic film The Italian Job, which is 50 years old this year and was filmed in Coventry and Turin.

All of the cars being taken on the journey are either British or Italian, and will include a taxi cab, a Rover Metro and a Fiat Multipla.

The Kenilworth team have selected a punchy, but potentially unreliable, 16-year-old MG ZT-T for their journey.

The team is made up of Round Table members Alex Jupp, Tom Shearer, Charlie Adams and Ian Grigg.

Alex Jupp, one of the participants and current chairman of Kenilworth Round Table, said: “We can’t wait to get going on this amazing road trip and raise money for such a great cause.”

The team is raising money for Round Table Children's Wish, which arranges wishes for children in the UK and Ireland with life-threatening illnesses.

They have set up a Just Giving Page for donations to the charity: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/krtskinflint2019

The cost of the trip is being covered by the participants so all money raised via the Just Giving page will go to the Round Table Children's Wish.

All of the cars taking part in the rally will leave together from Coventry at 6pm on Thursday September 12, driving to Dover for a late night ferry and then driving through the night and into Friday to the French alpine town of Chambery.

On Saturday they will complete the remainder of the journey arriving in Turin in the afternoon, having negotiated the Grand St. Bernard Pass, which is the road used in the opening scene of the The Italian Job.

Alex Jupp added: “This is also a really great example of what Round Table is all about, taking part in amazing activities you wouldn’t otherwise do and giving back to the community at the same time.”

Kenilworth Round Table are currently looking for new members to help organise some of the towns key community events, including the annual fireworks and Santa sleigh. As the world’s biggest community organisation for young men, it is open to men aged 18 to 45.