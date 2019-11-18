Kenilworth Round Table group funds a new defibrillator for Ashow village

After the conversion of a red phone box in the village of Ashow people now have a defibrillator to use in the community.

The Kenilworth Round Table group funded and paid for the new defibrillator, which is located near Long Row and Church Lane in the village.

Jon Hardman from Ashow helped raise awareness for the need of a defibrillator.

Parish Council Chair Stephen Edwards and other village residents gained permission from BT and the local Ashow Parish Council to use the former BT phone box for the unit to be installed and housed.

The uni, funded Kenilworth Round Table, has also now been registered with the NHS and local Heartsafe organisation.

The installation cost for the unit was funded by Stoneleigh and Ashow Parish Council.

The Heartsafe campaign team in Kenilworth have volunteered to organise a free training session for village residents.