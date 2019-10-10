Kenilworth Round Table bonfire and fireworks gala rolls out event with Apollo missions theme

Tickets are now sale for the annual Bonfire Extravaganza at Kenilworth Castle hosted by Kenilworth Round Table.

The event, which celebrates the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605, kicks off at 5pm and winds down around 9pm.

The fireworks event in its 32nd year is offering a new online ticketing system through Eventbrite.

The 2019 event will also bring changes to lighting at the event and music this year will be based around a theme of the Apollo missions – 'It’s been 50 years since we took our first steps on the moon.'

Tickets are now on sale through local outlets to buy, which are Kenilworth Books, Lil Greens, the Kenilworth Castle Shop, Bakers Dozen and Warwick University Students Union.

Adult tickets are £10, child and senior tickets are £5.

The Kenilworth fireworks event has also been listed as the No. 2 best place for fireworks on the Camping & Caravan Club UK top 10 fireworks for 2019.

As well as the entertainment there is a range of food and warming drinks available across the field from a number of tents and stalls.

The bonfire chair, Tom Shearer, said: "This year is my second year as bonfire chair, and as with all bonfire events we try to make them better than the last, in terms of both entertainment and safety for the crowd.

"You’ll need to come and see for yourself how we’ve changed it this year, but having seen the virtual display I can say for sure it’ll be very different to last year. "

The event raises funds available for local charities in and around Kenilworth and last year raised around £30,000.

Kenilworth Round Table is open to guys 18-45 years old if they want to join one of the social activities or help out at the charity events.