Kenilworth Rotary Club to host second round of 'Dragons' Den'-style event to aid volunteer groups

The Kenilworth Rotary Club has launched the second round of its own Dragons’ Den style event for volunteer groups looking for some extra money to fund a project.

Local organisations in Kenilworth and the surrounding area can now apply for funds to support projects that benefit the local community.

A spokesperson for the Kenilworth Rotary Club said: “The continuing aim is to encourage local people to come together to give their time for the benefit of the local community.”

Finalists will be invited to participate in a final selection and awards ceremony based on BBC TV’s ‘Dragons Den’ format and in front of an invited audience.

Shortlisted candidates (groups) will be invited to the Rotary ‘Bid 4 Awards’ evening to pitch their ideas to a judging panel, in front of an invited audience, on Thursday November 21 at The Holiday Inn in the town centre of Kenilworth.

The deadline for organisations to submit a bid outlining their proposed project is October 5.

The maximum single award will be up to £3,000, with other awards being made for smaller scale projects.

For more information, including an application form see the Kenilworth Rotary website: www.kenilworthrotary.org.uk.

The five groups who benefited from the programme last year include: The Kenilworth Centre (redecoration of the youth space), Balsall Common Primary School (for a community cultural kitchen), Entrust Care Partnership (for the support of the siblings of disabled children), Myton Hospices (for a therapeutic gardening project) and the Warwick Tree Wardens (for the extension of their local tree planting scheme).

Holly Hewitt, with the Kenilworth Centre, said: “The money we were given has allowed us to achieve a number of things.

“A young person working with Warwickshire Youth Justice Service had the opportunity to make reparation by painting the youth room. He learned some new skills, found it satisfying to have achieved something positive and we enjoyed having him with us.

“We have been able to freshen up the youth space and are waiting to have a youth cafe area created based on the designs of those using the space.

“We are having lighting installed to allow the atmosphere in the room to be controlled by those using it.

“The young people coming back to us after the holidays will have a space with a clear identity that they have influenced to use and enjoy.

“We are very grateful to The Kenilworth Rotary Club for the opportunity to bid for the funding and for their ongoing support to our projects for the Kenilworth Community.”

Robyn Leigh, with Myton Hospices, said: ‘The grant from Kenilworth Rotary Club’s Bid4 Fund has been really helpful for our patients here at The Myton Hospices.

“Patients taking part in our Gardening and Horticultural Therapy project have commented that it helps relieve their symptoms, such as anxiety and shortness of breath.

“The patient group looks forward to Thursdays and are always keen to know what is coming next week.

“Group members have even said in group feedback that the gardening has been the highlight of their day. Thank you Kenilworth Rotary for awarding us a Bid 4 Fund grant, you have provided many happy hours here at Warwick Myton Hospice.

Lynne Barton, the director of the Entrust Care Partnership, said: “We were delighted to receive funding from Kenilworth Rotary Club.

“This has enabled us to run a siblings group for the brothers and sisters of disabled children, which is really needed and would not have happened without this support.

“But just as important it has enabled us as an organisation to build a relationship with the wonderful folk at the Rotary Club and to make new connections.”