Kenilworth Rotary Club opens applications for annual art show exhibition

The Kenilworth Rotary Club is now accepting applications for its annual art show held at the Holiday Inn in Kenilworth.

This is an opportunity for both experienced artists and newcomers who may not have previously displayed, to showcase their art work to the public.

The art show will be held on Friday November 8 from 1 to 6pm, on Saturday November 9 from 10am to 5pm and Sunday November 9 from 10am to 3pm.

Application forms are available on the website www.artatkenilworth.org.uk and the closing date for entries is 28th October.

All commission raised will go to charities.