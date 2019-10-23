Kenilworth pub recognised for raising more than £50,000 for a local charity

A Kenilworth pub landlord has been recognised for his efforts to raise more than £50,000 for a local charity.

Officials with the Myton Hospice charity presented Ted Bear, the licensee of The Engine Inn pub, with a certificate of achievement.

Certificate of achievement given to Ted Bear at The Engine Inn pub in Kenilworth

The certificate thanked Ted, his staff and the customers of the pub for raising £50,231.57 at the pub.

Ted said: "It's from the community fundraisers. I have a chance with the position I'm in to give back to the community.

"When you've got a local pub like I've got it's a community pub. It's just giving back."

Ted raised the more than $50,000 amount over the 15-year period that he's run the pub through a variety of community fundraisers ranging from golf tournaments to barbecues to Myton Hospice Family Fun Day events at the pub with a bouncy castle.

The Engine Inn pub in Kenilworth

He added: "A good friend of mine died there some time ago. He was treated like a Lord there. He was treated really well there. From that day I chose Myton Hospice as my chosen charity."

Anita Burrows, the community fundraiser at Myton Hospice, said: “We are so grateful for the support Ted, and The Engine Inn, have given to Myton over the years. It is an honour to be able to thank him for raising £50,231.57 for us.

"We really could not continue to be there for people with terminal and life limiting illnesses, and their families, without the support of people like Ted and his customers in our local communities.”

Ted is hosting another fundraising event this weekend, on Saturday October 26, for a different charity group.

The Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth is holding a Plastic Free Kenilworth awareness and fundraising event at the pub at 8.30pm.

Entry to the event, which includes live music from the band "The Traps," is free. But for £5 people can get a chicken or vegan curry and raffle ticket.