Kenilworth Mayor presents prizes for recent shop window competition

First prize of a glass trophy and a bottle of champagne went to the Farthing Gallery in High Street. Photo supplied

The Mayor of Kenilworth has presented prizes to the winners of the recent shop window competition.

Peter Jones, the mayor, was out and about in Kenilworth early on Saturday morning, presenting the prizes for the competition which had the theme of Nature, accompanying the town's recent Naturewatch Week.

Second prize, a bottle of champagne, went to The Studio in The Square. Photo supplied

