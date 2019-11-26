Kenilworth mayor helps remember 25 people killed from landmine in Abbey End

More than a dozen people gathered to remember the 25 people killed when a landmine fell in Abbey End of Kenilworth on November 21, 1940.

The Kenilworth Mayor, Cllr Alison Firth, put a wreath down on behalf of the town and a short service was conducted by her chaplain George Jones in memory of those who lost their lives.

According to local historian Robin Reach, the landmine landed at Abbey End outside or on number 5, a draper’s shop. Numbers 1 – 7 Abbey End were completely destroyed; neighbouring properties were badly damaged and later demolished.

Of the 25 people killed eight were Kenilworth residents at the time, an additional 16 people were evacuees from nearby Coventry and the last person was unknown.

Members of the Kenilworth Town Council agreed at the last town council meeting to procure a replacement and additional memorial plaque at the Civilian Memorial at Abbey End, on the basis that Warwick District Council have given permission and will arrange for the removal of the old plate and fitting of new engraved plates.