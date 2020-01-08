Kenilworth market cancelled due to weather forecast

Kenilworth market has been cancelled due to the weather forecast.

The weekly market, which was due to take place tomorrow (Thursday January 9), has been cancelled due to the forecast for high winds.

Kenilworth market has been cancelled. Photo supplied by CJ's Events Warwickshire.

A spokesperson from CJ's Events Warwickshire said: "This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, whilst the winds are manageable, it is the gusts during the early morning in which has raised a health and safety concern for us.

"A yellow weather warning for wind has been issued by the Met Office, with speeds reaching 39mph throughout tomorrow morning.

"This totally exceeds the maximum safety limit for our market stalls.

"We take safety very seriously. We will not put life at risk to our traders, staff or visitors. We know many traders and visitors will be upset by this decision, but hope you can understand safety must take priority.

"No traders will be in attendance at tomorrows market."