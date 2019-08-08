Kenilworth man's work will now be viewed by the nation

A lamp made 31 years ago by a Kenilworth metalworker is being donated to St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

Mick Dolby had a unit at Hatton Craft Centre, now Hatton Country World, in the 1980s/90s where he restored and remanufacturing vintage car radiators mainly pre 1930 Bentleys and other marques.

Gordon Giltrap MBE (left) and Mick Dolby (right) with the lamp he made. Photo submitted.

He was asked to make a lamp for musician Gordon Giltrap MBE. Mick said: “I met Gordon and his wife Hilary when they visited the coffee shop at Hatton next door to my workshop. I played guitar and we developed a friendship.

“His wife commissioned me to make the lamp in the painting by William Holman Hunt “The Light of the World” for Gordon’s 40th birthday.”

The lamp is being donated to St Paul’s Cathedral on August 12.

Mick added: “Gordon told me they wanted to donate the lamp to St Paul’s Cathedral to accompany the painting which is installed there.

"I’m very proud and honoured to be a part of the journey of this piece of work that would never have materialised without Gordon and Hilary’s help and input.”