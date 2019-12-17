Kenilworth Lions Club to host Carols at the Abbey Christmas concert

The traditional annual outdoor Carols at the Abbey Christmas concert will be held this weekend on Saturday December 21.

The Kenilworth Lions Club hosted event will be held in the Abbey Fields from 6pm on the Saturday for the hour-long concert.

A Lions Club spokesperson said: "It is very much a family affair and is led by the Salvation Army band with singing by local primary schools’ choirs.

"Come and join in with the singing, and get yourself in the mood for Christmas."

As it's a free event, Kenilworth Lions depend on voluntary donations to cover the costs of staging it.

Any surplus generated from the evening will go to support local good causes.