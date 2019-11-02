Kenilworth Lions Club launches "Pride of Lions Community Grants" scheme

The Kenilworth Lions Club have launched a new grant scheme called "Pride of Lions Community Grants" in which people and organisations can submit requests for funding support.

The launch on from the successful Dream Scheme initiative completed earlier in the year, which saw more than £18,000 of grants given out to a wide range of local projects.

It will also replace other current ad-hoc methods by which funding requests are received by the Lions.

In total, Kenilworth Lions awarded grants of more than £50,000 in 2018 and 2019.

Under the new scheme, grant applications will be accepted throughout the year, with decisions made at monthly club meetings.

Lion president Graham Pemberton said: “We’ve named this new scheme in recognition of the pride we have in ourselves as a Club, and in the wonderful local community of Kenilworth whom we serve.”

Full details of the new scheme are on the Kenilworth Lions website at kenilworthlionsclub.co.uk. Grant applications can be made online via the website, or by downloading and returning an application form. Forms can also be collected from the Lions’ Furniture Store in Farmer Ward Road on Saturday mornings, or from the Kenilworth Centre in Abbey End Car Park.