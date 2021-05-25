Kenilworth Lido's 125th anniversary: deadline approaches for people to share their memories of town's outdoor swimming pool for celebratory exhibition

Kenilworth Outdoor Pool circa 1965.

Kenilworth residents are being invited to share photographs and memorabilia of Kenilworth Lido for an exhibition marking the 125th anniversary of outdoor swimming in the town.

Organised by the Lido Campaign Group, the celebration of outdoor swimming in the town will run from Monday May 31 to Sunday June 13 at the former Poundland store in Warwick Road, Kenilworth, 125 years since the pool first opened in 1896.

The lido group has said: "So much has happened over these 125 years, so many memories captured, so many stories told and so many happy occasions celebrated.

"The lido campaign team invites all residents present and past to send or hand in their memorabilia (photographs, stories, recollections, gala badges, old costumes, indeed anything linking the Town to its famous lido) to [email protected] or to hand them in to Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square by no later than Saturday May 29.”

The exhibition will be another instalment in a calendar of collections which have been displayed in the Warwick Road window.

The group added: "Let's make this a very happy celebration with perhaps a touch of humour, given the circumstances currently surrounding the outdoor pool.

"Who's still got a very early rubber ring, who's got a costume from a very bygone day, who's got their old arm bands or water wings hidden away still?

Kenilworth Lido, a painting by Karen Pittaway.

"Many of us can find photographs of days gone by at the outdoor pool; please loan these to the display for the celebration.

"Don't worry if the images are tiny, the organisers have the facilities to 'blow' them up to A3.