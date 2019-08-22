Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group speaks out at Executive meeting

The Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group hasn’t lost hope even after Warwick District Council's Executive approved the latest leisure facility plans, which exclude an outdoor pool.

Nearly a dozen people from the group attended the meeting to challenge the latest plan.

The group challenged the plan on multiple issues, such as predicted carbon reductions, future demand for swimming space among others.

Members of the group attended and spoke at both the council's Scrutiny meeting on Tuesday August 20 and the Executive meeting on Wednesday August 21 in an effort to try and save the outdoor swimming pool in Kenilworth.

Suzanne Jones, who spoke at the Executive meeting on behalf of the group, questioned if an estimated cost of an outdoor Lido had ever been calculated and examined.

She added: "We're just a local campaign group trying to put a 25m Lido on the map.

New design image

"We've raised a lot of concerns. We wonder if you're aware of them? We feel there are still a lot of loose ends."

A statement from the group said: “It is hoped that the decision could still be challenged by district councillors who are sympathetic to the campaign group’s aims.”

The group has also noticed a new proposal from the Conservative and Green Parties involving open water swimming in local country parks.

The group’s statement also said: “Whilst this is welcome as the council now recognises the benefits of outdoor swimming, this is not something that can replace a safe, secure lido.

Image of 3-D model

“The substantial risks outlined in its own paper suggest that by striving for carbon neutrality with open water swimming, public safety is being pushed down its list of priorities.

"The campaign group will continue to monitor this strand of the council’s proposal closely, which may appeal to some but not all outdoor swimmers due to the risks involved and challenge it where appropriate."

A former Kenilworth resident and architect, Thomas Bates, designed a proposal, which includes a 21st century lido at Abbey Fields. A 3-D model is now on display at the Kenilworth Books shop.

The group’s statement said: “The display features a scale model and various graphics. Tom has come up with a design proposal which reconnects both the outdoor and indoor pools to their park surroundings and in particular the lake. His design incorporates all the features you would expect to see in a modern lido with the addition of a plunge pool, play fountain and paddling pool. The purpose of his design is simply to generate discussion and show the community what is possible.”

For full details about the work of the Kenilworth Lido Campaign Group and how to get involved visit https://www.restorekenilworthlido.org.uk