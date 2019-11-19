Kenilworth Library to host talk on six great abbeys across the UK

The Kenilworth Library will host a talk next week about six great abbeys in Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

The talk will be held at 7pm on Tuesday November 26 at the Kenilworth Library.

Jan Cooper, who is the chair of the Kenilworth History & Archaeology Society, will lead the talk entitled 'In the Footsteps of the White Monks.'

The talk includes a brief history of the rise and fall of the Cistercian order of Monks and a pictorial tour of six great abbeys in Yorkshire, Warwickshire and Leicestershire.

There are five tickets left for the free event, which are available online from www.eventbrite.co.uk