Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society to host next meeting

The Kenilworth History and Archaeology Society will hold its next meeting at 7.45pm on Monday 14th October in the Senior Citizens' Club, at Abbey End.

The speaker will be John Burton with a talk entitled 'By George! - Why we still love George Eliot'.

All are welcome to attend: members free, non-members are £2.

Volunteers from the society opened the doors of the Abbey Barn Museum and Heritage Centre in Abbey Fields on Sunday afternoons from Easter to mid September in an effort to share some of its history with people.

The KWN published a feature story on the Abbey Ruins celebrating 900 years this year.