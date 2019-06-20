Kenilworth Guides celebrate 40 years by helping others

The 40th anniversary celebration for the 8th Kenilworth Guides group raised £85.52 for the guide dogs charity.

Organisers called the event a huge success. The event, which was held on June 14 at the United Reformed Church hall in Kenilworth, brought together former guide members and leaders along with the current group and leaders.

The guide unit, which has 26 girls aged 10-14 in it, ran stalls to raise money for the charity.

Zoe Drinkwater, one of the group's leaders, said: "The celebration was fantastic. We had lots of guests who visited the Guides' stalls and tried out some of the new programme activities, including ones making bath bombs, trying out the phonetic alphabet and team challenges. We also had an email from the leader who opened the unit in 1979 to say congratulations from Spain. It was lovely to hear about memories from previous leaders and raise some money for the Guide Dogs who visited us last term."