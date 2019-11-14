Kenilworth Guide Dogs Group to host art sale to fund sponsorship of third puppy

The Kenilworth Guide Dogs Fundraising Group will host a charity art sale on Saturday November 23.

The guide dogs group is raising £10,000 to sponsor their third Kenilworth puppy from birth through to the end of its training.

The puppy will follow Guide Dog Abbey, who is now part of the breeding programme and Guide Dog Puppy Kite (named after Margaret Kite), who will shortly start her training.

The Group are holding a Charity Art Sale from 10am to 4pm on Saturday November 23 at the Kenilworth Senior Citizen Club in Abbey End of Kenilworth.

Various artists have donated artwork, which will be on sale as well as Christmas gifts and refreshments. There will also be an opportunity to meet some guide dogs.

Screenwriter Andrew Davies will also name the next Kenilworth Guide Dogs puppy.

Sue Bowden, coordinator for the group said: ’We are delighted Kenilworth resident and screenwriter Andrew Davies has kindly chosen four possible names for the next puppy and the selected name will be announced later in the year."

Guide Dogs receive no government funding and rely entirely on the generosity of public donations to carry out its work. The money raised at the event will go into the ‘Name a Puppy Fund’.