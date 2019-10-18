Kenilworth Explorer Scouts group shares experience from World Scout Jamboree in America

A Kenilworth explorer scouts group shared their experiences from attending the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia, USA, at the St Francis Parish Centre in Kenilworth.

Eight Explorer Scouts from Kenilworth attended the 24th World Scout Jamboree with two local leaders – Douglas Faulconbridge and Lesley Allen.

Explorer scout group members pictured with the Kenilworth Mayor Alison Firth

The group was part of the 80 strong Warwickshire contingent, which was split into two units, aptly named the Montagues and Capulets. The unit names were chosen by the participants to represent our county to the rest of the world.

In West Virginia, they joined more than 40,000 other scouts and leaders from 152 countries to learn about each other’s cultures, faiths, new skills and take part in adventure activities. Bear Grylls, chief scout attended the opening ceremony.

Bear Grylls, who was the UK's youngest chief scout at aged of 34, said: “World scout jamborees only happen every four years and tens of thousands of scouts attend each one. They are incredible festivals of peace, friendship and adventure. Young people will make friends for life with people from over 150 countries, experience different food, language and culture while learning new skills. It will be the journey of a lifetime.”

The presentation evening was attended by all those who had supported the participants over the previous two years leading up to the jamboree.

Tents at the World Scout Jamboree

More than 70 people heard about the jamboree experience from the scouts and leaders at the church on the evening of Tuesday October 15, which included people from local community organisations such as Kenilworth Rotary Club, Kenilworth Lions, Kenilworth Round Table and Kenilworth Carnival Committee.

Kenilworth Town Council was represented by Mayor Alison Firth, as well as several other local councillors.

As well as receiving donations, the scouts, with the support of the parent fundraising group, took part in a range of fundraising activities to support the trip. Part of the money raised in the UK was also given to scouts in lesser developed countries who would otherwise have been unable to attend.

Douglas Faulconbridge, deputy unit leader with the capulets, said “It has been an immense pleasure to accompany the participants throughout the Jamboree journey.

World Scout Jamboree logo

“Scouting has offered unique opportunities to young people for over 100 years and attending the World Scout Jamboree is just one unique experience that enables them to grow as global citizens.”

The World Scout Jamboree is only held every four years and the 25th WSJ will be held in South Korea in 2023.