Kenilworth Dogs Trust longtime resident finds new home just in time for Christmas

Butch the dog, who spent more than two years at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, has found a new home just in time for Christmas.

The three-year-old rescue dog is looking forward to spending his first Christmas in his new home after waiting for someone to fall in love with him.

Butch spent more than 800 days in kennels at Kenilworth Dogs Trust waiting for a new home.

This time last year crossbreed Butch was spending his second Christmas at Dogs Trust Kenilworth and has waited more than 800 days for someone to fall in love with him.

But now his wait is over and he’s looking forward to enjoying the festive season with his new owners, Jakub Kulikowske and Joanna Sokołowska, at their home in Stratford.

Jakub said: “Butch is our first rescue dog but we knew he was going to be our dog from first time we saw him. The way he looked at us made us fall in love with him and we couldn’t believe he had been there for over two years.

"He isn’t keen on other dogs so that's why we think he was waiting a while, but he is a very intelligent dog and does anything for treats – he shocks us at how quickly he picks things up sometimes.

Butch has settled into his new home.

“Butch has settled in so well and thrives on his routine, which makes him very comfortable. He loves to play with his toys and sleeps with his favourite teddy bear. Once a week we take him to a large secure field where he can run as much as he wants.

“We would definitely recommend adopting a dog if you can. The longer term dogs have so much love to give as long as you can give them time and patience to settle. We enjoy every moment with him, he is the best dog ever.”

Emma Healey, the Dogs Trust Kenilworth’s Manager, said: “Butch was with us for so long. He loved the company of people but the only thing holding him back was that he wasn’t overly keen on other dogs, but luckily Jakub and Joanna were more than happy to work with the training team who showed them how to help him when he eventually went home with them so it has worked out perfectly.

“We’re delighted that he will be spending his first Christmas with them, being given the love and affection he deserves. Seeing our dogs go to their new homes is why we do the job we do and we are all absolutely delighted for Butch.

“This Christmas we’ve got more than 150 dogs all looking for their forever homes and we hope they’ll all be with their special someone this time next year.”

This Christmas, Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, are reminding people the ‘A Dog is for Life, not just for Christmas®’ plea to the public not to buy dogs as presents.