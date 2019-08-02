Kenilworth community rallies behind life-saving campaign

The Kenilworth community has rallied behind a fundraising campaign that will help save lives.

Earlier in July Kenilworth Heartsafe (KHS), an initiative that aims to train people in CPR and to install more public Automated External Defibrillators (AED), launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money towards five new AEDs.

Left shows Ryan Smith, partner and practice manager at Abbey Medical Centre with one of the towns defibrillators.Top right shows a Kenilworth Heartsafe CPR session.

The team behind the initiative were tasked with getting 1,000 backers or financial contributors before July 31 then Warwickshire County Council would cover the remaining amount for the group to reach its £10,000 crowdfunding goal.

They managed to secure the money needed five days before their deadline, with around 150 backers.

Keith Grierson from Kenilworth Heartsafe said: “Warwickshire County Council have been very supportive of KHS and introduced us to the concept of Crowdfunding on the internet using Spacehive.

“Ryan Smith led this enterprise for KHS. Ryan is a Non-Clinical Partner with the Abbey Medical Centre in Kenilworth.

“A funding target of £9,635 was initially set on July 1 when the venture was launched to raise this sum by public subscription and match funding from Warwickshire County Council over a 31-day period.

“We are delighted to report that this target was met on Friday July 26, five days ahead of target.

“The funding period has been extended for a month.

“Monies raised will fund more AEDs for Kenilworth.”

When KHS started last year there were only two AEDs available to the public and registered with the West Midland Service Ambulance in Kenilworth; one at Abbey Medical Centre and one at the Holiday Inn.

Since that time they have been sited at Kenilworth Cricket Club, Hearns Furniture Store, St Nicholas School and Oddibourne Allotments.

The Crowdfunding will enable at least five more to be installed at locations around the town including School Lane Fire Station.

Keith added: “KHS wishes to thank all the individual people and organisations in the Town for their amazing generosity and big hearts in making this venture so successful.

“Anyone wishing to know more about this venture or to enrol on a short KHS free training session at Abbey Medical Centre should contact Ryan Smith on Ryan.Smith@abbeymc.nhs.uk”

To donate towards the fundraising for the defibrillators click here

