Kenilworth Chamber of Trade selects its new chair

The Kenilworth Chamber of Trade chose Sarah Kershaw to serve as its new chair Thursday night at its annual general meeting.

Seánna is the director and co-owner of Pack Smart Ltd, a service for online retailers, which includes holding stock for clients and picking, packing and shipping their orders.

Seánna said the following about her term as chamber chair: “It has been a pleasure and a privilege to hold the position of Chair for the last three years.

“When I first set up my business in Kenilworth the chamber offered me lots of help and support and having the opportunity to discuss issues with other business owners was a lifeline for me.

“In becoming chair this enabled me the opportunity to give back to the community and people who helped me along the way.

“The Worthies has also been a particularly fabulous event to be involved in, the buzz around the town and the delight from the winners certainly makes all the effort by a committee of volunteers worthwhile.

“I wish the new Chair Sarah Kershaw every success and the new committee good luck in their roles.”

The new Kenilworth Chamber committee includes Sarah Kershaw as chair, Dan Retter as vice chair, Maxine Haddleton as treasurer, Caroline Bates as secretary, Claire Henley as social media leader, Rebecca Warwick as the newsletter leader and Sue Powell as the sub committee coordinator.

New chair Sarah Kershaw, runs her own business serving as a freelance personal assistant working with clients to support their administrative needs through a company called My Extra Colleague.

Sarah said the following about becoming the new chair: "I feel very privileged and proud to have been selected. I am excited for the new chamber year and looking forward to putting in place some of the new ideas we have, which we think will enhance the offering we give to chamber members already.

"There will be plenty of new people to meet, businesses to discover and opportunities to work alongside other organisations in order to promote business in Kenilworth."