Kenilworth Castle to open to public from Boxing Day to New Year's Day

Kenilworth Castle along with the other English Heritage properties across the country will be open for the first time all day on Boxing Day this year.

Taking its name from the Victorian tradition when servants and tradesmen would receive their ‘Christmas Box’ tips from their employers, the Bank Holiday is an opportunity for people to visit Elizabeth I’s favourite Kenilworth Castle.

Liz Page, the English Heritage’s historic properties director, said: “We hope that by opening a number of beautiful historic properties this Boxing Day we’re giving visitors an opportunity to get outdoors and enjoy the calm after the storm of Christmas day where they can unwind and explore with their families.”

To carry on the festive spirit after Christmas Day, English Heritage will be running a competition on its Twitter account (@EnglishHeritage) from Friday December 20 where the public will be able to re-tweet for a chance to win a range of great special offers: from 2 for 1 entry to any of our properties to discounts in the gift shop.

These prizes can be redeemed at all sites listed below which are open between Boxing Day and 1 January 2020. Check website for participating sites before travelling as not all sites are open at this time.

From Boxing Day December 26 until New Year's Day January 1 the castle will be open from 10am to 4pm.

From January 2 until February 14 (Valentine's Day) Kenilworth Castle will only be open on weekends from 10am to 4pm.

The castle will be open during the half term school break from February 15 to 22 from 10am to 4pm. After half term the castle will be open from Wednesday to Sunday from 10am to 4pm until March 30.