Kenilworth Castle to host weekend of Christmas events

Kenilworth Castle will be host a series of Christmas events during the first full weekend of December, including an opportunity for children to hand deliver their wish list to Father Christmas.

The Christmas at Kenilworth weekend takes place on Saturday December 7 and Sunday December 8. Timed events take place throughout each day from 11am to 3pm.

Weekend events include festive storytelling, falconry displays, toy making in the castle stables, entertainment from the castle jester along with the chance to interact with people dressed in character.

An audience with Father Christmas cost £5 per child and must be pre-booked by calling our ticket line on 0370 333 1183.

There are a variety of time slots to visit Father Christmas, which include: 10.30 am, 10.45 am, 11.10 am, 11.25 am, 11.50 am, 12.05 pm, 12.30 pm, 1 pm, 1.20 pm, 1.40 pm, 2 pm, 2.20 pm, 2.40 pm, 3 pm and 3.20 pm

For more information on the Christmas at Kenilworth Castle event see the castle website.

Christmas wreath at Kenilworth Castle

A shuttle bus will be running from the Holiday Inn for parking from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm.