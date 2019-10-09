Kenilworth Castle to host Fright Nights for Halloween

People can experience a castle after dark and take park in Fright Night as part of the upcoming Halloween activities at Kenilworth Castle.

The castle offers four Fright Night evenings from October 25, 26,30 and 31.

Halloween at Kenilworth Castle

Families with children aged 5-10 can enjoy more child-friendly frights from 6 to 7.30pm, before the fear factor is taken up a level from 7.30pm. This is not for the faint-hearted.

Youngsters are encouraged to come dressed to scare during the daylight hours of the half term school break with ‘Creepy Critters’ themed fun from 11am to 4pm on October 26 to November 3.

Youngsters can enjoy getting hands-on with real-life ‘beasts’ – such as snakes and spiders, creepy crafts and a spectacularly spooky quest around the castle.

Kenilworth Castle has been named as one of English Heritage’s most haunted sites.

Ella Harrison, events manager at Kenilworth Castle said: “Kenilworth Castle is the perfect setting for an event like this. With its eerie buildings, dark corners, creaky doors and hundreds of years of history, it’s the perfect place for a cast of creepy characters to hide in the shadows.

"Alongside our Fright Nights the whole family are in for frightfully good time with our week of Halloween themed activities – and whilst the focus is firmly on fun, we’ll be doing our very best to make the most of the atmospheric setting and terrifying tales to really make it an All Hallow’s Eve to remember.”

Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 0370 333 1183 and will receive 10 per cent if booked before October 24.