Kenilworth care home hosts art-themed party for Care Home Open Day

A care home in Kenilworth has invited people to join in its celebrations today (Friday June 28) for Care Home Open Day.

Kenilworth Grange on Spring Lane will open its doors from 2 to 4pm to the care home for a free family-friendly event to celebrate Care Home Open Day, a countrywide initiative to create lasting relationships between care homes and local communities.

This year’s theme celebrates the role of arts within care, which is important in encouraging residents’ self-expression, and helps to create meaningful experiences.

Kenilworth Grange has organised an art-themed party to celebrate the open day, with entertainment, activities and creative fun for all.

Visitors can look forward to a celebration of musical theatre and film, including live performances, and a special sing and dance-along to ‘Singing in the Rain’.

As part of a nationwide competition across Care UK homes, Kenilworth Grange developed a work of art in the lead up to the open day, which will be showcased at the event.

Sheridan Farish, home manager at Kenilworth Grange, said: “The aim of this year’s Care Home Open Day is to demonstrate how care homes can be creative communities, and that is exactly what we plan to do.

“We look forward to making even more connections with the people of Kenilworth and celebrating the vibrant environment in our home.”