Kenilworth business prints new book which tells story of Massey Ferguson in photographs

A Kenilworth business called Emmerson Press has printed a new book by a Coventry man which charts his 66-year career as a photographer with the local farm machinery firm, Massey Ferguson.

Ted Everett was employed as a photographer for Massey Ferguson from 1952 to 2018.

Ted Everett

He captured the products, the people and the events of the company on camera throughout his long career.

Massey Ferguson is a brand of AGCO and its UK and Ireland operations are located in Abbey Park of Stoneleigh.

Emmerson Press, based in Farmer Ward Road of Kenilworth printed 500 copies of the 110-page self-published book called ‘My Life as a Photographer with Massey Ferguson’.

The book is an archive of more than 300 photographs and also a 'fascinating' collection of anecdotes and memories told from Ted’s unique perspective.

The pictures tell many stories – from the development of manufacturing techniques over the decades to the advances in farm machinery design and agricultural practices. On a social level, there are insights into the changing workplace, culture and fashions. It reflects the massive transformations that have taken place in just one man’s lifetime.

John Emmerson, the director of Emmerson Press, said: “It is a pleasure to be part of this truly personal project.

"The book is sure to have lots of local interest from the many people who have been connected with Massey Ferguson over the years.”

Ted Everett, who called in at Emmerson to see his book take shape, said: “It was really exciting to see my work come to life on the pages and finally hold a finished copy.

"Over the years, many people told me I should write a book about my experiences and it’s something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

"It took about 18 months to put it together and in the end I found it quite easy as the memories just came flooding back. John and his team have done a brilliant job on the printing.”

Emmerson Press was established in 1981 by Brian Emmerson. Employing 26 people, his sons, John and Jamie now run the family business which specialises in high-quality commercial print.

‘My Life as a Photographer with Massey Ferguson’ by Ted Everett is available from Amazon from November 25, priced at £25.00.