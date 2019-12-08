Kenilworth Books shop to host best-selling crime writer for book signing next month

The Kenilworth Books shop will host a best-selling crime writer,to its shop for a book signing next month.

The internationally known author Sophie Hannah will be at Kenilworth Books in Talisman Square from 12 to 1.30pm on Friday January 24, 2020.

Sophie Hannah will be on hand to sign copies of her latest book, an original thriller called Haven’t They Grown.

In this new standalone novel we meet Beth who hasn’t seen her former best friend Flora for 12 years. She can’t resist the chance to sneak a look as she drives past Flora’s house – but something is terribly wrong. It’s the children. Twelve years ago Flora’s children were five and three years old. Today, they look precisely the same. They are still five and three. These children are definitely the Thomas and Emily she knew – but no taller and no older...

Judy Brook, owner of Kenilworth Books, said: "I'm totally thrilled to be working with Sophie Hannah - she is absolutely one of the most important and esteemed writers of our times.

"Her books have long been among our best-sellers and I know that many of our book groups locally have used her work for their own discussions.

"Many of the town's young students will also know of her work because her poetry is studied in schools. This is an absolutely wonderful way to start 2020 and I can't wait to welcome her to our vibrant little town."

For more information on the event see the book shop's event web page.

Sophie Hannah's work re-inventing Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot mysteries over the last few years has been highly acclaimed. She wrote 'The Monogram Murders', 'Closed Casket' and 'The Mystery of Three Quarters' (with another to be published in August) all featuring Hercule Poirot were created with the blessing of Agatha Christie's family and estate - they have now been published in 49 languages in 51 countries around the world.

She's also an established poet - she was shortlisted for the prestigious TS Eliot Award, and her poetry is studied in schools at GCSE, A Level and in universities across the UK.

Sophie Hannah sits on the Folio Trust panel and is an Honorary Fellow of Lucy Cavendish College, Cambridge - and also created the University of Cambridge’s Master’s Degree in Crime and Thriller Writing, on which she lectures.

The Kenilworth Books shop is asking people to reserve a copy of her latest book with them for the event so they know numbers for the event.

People can message the shop on Facebook, on Twitter, or contact them by phone on 01926 855 684 or email info@kenilworthbooks.co.uk.