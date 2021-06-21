Kenilworth-based business supporting local schools and charities while promoting mental well-being

The Caterpillar Cross Stitch team holding some of the donated cross stitch kits. Photo supplied

A Kenilworth-based businesses is supporting schools, charities and good causes in the area and is also promoting mental well-being.

Sally Wilson launched Caterpillar Cross Stitch in 2015, which designs, manufactures and sells online modern cross stitch kits and supplies.

In previous years the business has donated gifts and done 'random acts of kindness' for charities and the community.

Sally Wilson owner of Caterpillar Cross Stitch. Photo supplied

Now Sally is donating starter kits to schools and organisations.

She said: "We've always given back to charity and the community where we can but more recently we have been creating starter cross stitch packs and donating these to various organisations within Warwickshire and the Midlands.

"We're donating packs to local primary schools, Birmingham Children's Hospital, Coventry Haven Women's Aid and to Myton Hospices

"The kits contain a 'Carlos the Caterpillar' (our mascot) project bag, fabric, needle, cotton thread in various bright colours, needle minders and full instructions.

Caterpillar Cross Stitch have been donating kits to schools and charities. Photo supplied

"They're great for beginners and for creating a sense of mindfulness and calm in an often hectic world.

"The school children have been using them in art lessons to create their own designs too.

"We have seen a massive uptake in stitching over the last 12 months as people have looked for a more relaxing hobby they can do from home and we’ve also hosted live events online to teach and keep everyone connected.

"Its very rewarding being able to give back to the community and those who will really benefit from this wonderful craft."