Kenilworth area residents can speak directly to HS2 officials at drop-in session tonight

Residents and businesses in Kenilworth will have the chance to speak to HS2 officials directly tonight at a drop-in informational event.

The drop-in session will be held from 6 to 8pm at The Kenilworth Centre tonight Tuesday October 15.

Another similar drop-in session will be held from 2 to 4pm this afternoon (Tuesday October 15) at the Balsall Common Library.

An additional drop-in session was scheduled at the Ufton Village Hall on Thursday October 31, but HS2 issued a notice today (Tuesday October 15) that session has been postponed.

Meanwhile Stop HS2 campaigners continue to camp at a site inside the fenced off area at Cubbington Wood.

Protesters received a notice to vacate the property at Cubbington Wood last week. Campers have refused to leave.

Campaigners also started a protest camp in the Crackley Wood last weekend.