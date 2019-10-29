Kenilworth and District Soroptimists provide refreshments at local flu clinic

Volunteers with the Kenilworth and District Soroptimists provided refreshments for patients at Castle Medical Centre during their flu clinic sessions this year.

Castle Medical Centre held three flu clinic sessions during the month of September and two this month, including last Saturday October 26.

Sharon Maxstead, with the Kenilworth and District Soroptimists said: "We couldn't provide a sticker to say patients had been brave, but had a plentiful supply of smiles and biscuits.

"In keeping with our aim to help the environment, we used biodegradable cups. This year our Town Mayor Alison Firth joined us for a session."

The event raised more than £100 to buy feminine health care products and nappies for the local Food Bank.