Jodie Marsh gets inked at new tattoo studio in Warwick

TV personality Jodie Marsh got inked at a new tattoo studio in Warwick on Saturday (August 10).

Saturday was the official opening day for Black Orchid Tattoo Studio in Smith Street.

Jodie was inked by tattooist Georgia Talbot, who co-owns Black Orchid Tattoo with Alan Gardner.

Speaking about her relationship with Jodie, Georgia said: "Jodie and I first met 10 years ago, and got on incredibly well.

"She came down to Bristol where I was working at the time and we did a Buddy Holly and Michael Jackson portrait on her arm. From there we then met up again and I did a portrait of Chuck Berry for her.

"She’s a very genuine and lovely person and so easy to get along with plus we had a mutual interest in rock n roll, tattoos and both have that little bit of a wild side. So when it came to opening this studio I contacted her again and asked if she would like more work done and she was right up for it.

Jodie Marsh with tattooist Georgia Talbot who is also co-owner of Black Orchid Tattoo Studio.

"Jodie has been a huge support since I announced I was opening."

Jodie said: "I am so proud of Georgia. She tattooed me for the first time around 10 years ago in someone else's shop and I said to her that should have her own shop because she is so good. I had people stopping me in the street asking who did my tattoo, now I can send everyone here.

"I wouldn't have come all the way from Essex if she wasn't the best. She is going to smash it here in Warwick."

Jodie's tattoo was of Freddie Mercury, which she has been wanting for a long time. "I have wanted Freddie for ages," said Jodie. "I have been a Queen fan all my life and the second record that I bought as a kid was Queen and I have always loved them."

Jodie Marsh getting her tattoo

Having never been to Warwick before Jodie fell in love with the town - particularly Smith Street.

She said: "Smith Street is my favourite street in the UK. Every single shop is cool and I want to go into every one.

"We stayed at the Castle Limes Hotel, we had breakfast at Bread and Co and I just love it.

"All the different shop owners came out to see us yesterday.

Jodie Marsh getting her tattoo

"This is my first time in Warwick and I don't want to go home I love it!"

Black Orchid Tattoo Studio is located at 47 Smith Street and is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm.

The studio also offers piercing, body jewellery laser tattoo removal and custom artwork.

To book an appointment contact them on Facebook by clicking here, call 07568 666 666 or email: info@blackorchidtattoo.co.uk