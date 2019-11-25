Jewellery stolen during burglary of property in Kenilworth

Warwickshire Police are investigating the theft of jewellery during the burglary of a property in Kenilworth.

Offenders entered the property through a bedroom window in Birches Lane of Kenilworth.

Once inside the offenders conducted an untidy search and stole a quantity of jewellery and watches.

The burglary occurred between Wednesday November 20 and 4pm on Sunday November 24.

Anyone with information about the Birches Lane burglary can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 315 of November 24.

People can also report information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.